When we're talking about messaging apps, you'll often hear WhatsApp and Signal mentioned in the same breath, and for good reason: they're both instant messengers with end-to-end encryption support (with the same protocol, even) and a very similar set of features. They've also both had involvement from the same guy, Brian Acton, and now the WhatsApp co-founder has been appointed interim CEO of Signal.

In a post on the official Signal blog, Moxie Marlinspike, the creator of the app, announced he's stepping down from the role of CEO at Signal Messenger LLC. He has appointed Brian Acton in an interim capacity while he focuses on looking for new CEO candidates.

I will continue to remain on the Signal board, committed to helping manifest Signal’s mission from that role, and I will be transitioning out as CEO over the next month in order to focus on the candidate search. Brian Acton, who is also on the Signal Foundation board, has volunteered to serve as interim CEO during the search period. I have every confidence in his commitment to the mission and ability to facilitate the team for this time.

Acton co-created WhatsApp with Jan Koum in 2009 and co-founded (and funded) the Signal Foundation (parent company of Signal) with Marlinspike in 2017, currently serving as the executive chairman for the latter. His involvement here sees that role extend to managing the app itself. But not for long, as goes the plan, since he's only going to serve while the company looks for a new CEO externally. (That post is also apparently meant to broaden the scope of that search, so if you think you're CEO material, get in touch with Signal, I guess?)

Marlinspike will remain on the board, so his involvement in the app is not ceasing — he's just leaving the CEO position. Nothing will likely change for now, but we'll have to check up on the state of affairs in a few months once Signal's new-new CEO has taken over.

