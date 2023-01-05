WhatsApp may be among the best messaging apps out there, but you can't turn a blind eye to some of its ridiculous limitations, such as the lack of support for multiple devices for a single account. Furthermore, transferring chats between Android and iOS had historically been a bit of a chore, though this was addressed a few years ago. However, there are some prerequisites, including the need to back up your chats to supported cloud services in order to complete the migration. Thankfully, a potential feature may take that step out of the equation, with WhatsApp apparently working on a new chat transfer option that doesn't require backups.

According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging service is developing a new way to migrate your chat history to another Android phone without using a cloud backup. At present, you need to back up your chats to Google Drive if you wish to keep all of your conversations visible when switching to a new device. WhatsApp first introduced this feature for Android phones in 2021, with the release of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, the first devices to benefit from it.

Last year, WhatsApp rolled out the same capability for iOS devices using Apple's Move to iOS app. These updates help with a long-standing WhatsApp issue, making it easier to migrate chats between the two different operating systems for mobile devices.

The as-yet-unreleased feature discovered by WABetaInfo will make that process a lot more convenient, assuming it becomes public. As shown in the screenshot shared by the outlet, the “Chat transfer to Android” option appears below the chat backup button within the Settings menu. This suggests that cloud backups will stay in place alongside the new option, and rightly so. Nothing beats backing up your chats to the cloud as the most secure method of recovery when unexpected events occur, such as accidentally losing your device.

According to the report, this capability is still in development and has no ETA. That said, we assume the release of the new chat transfer capability will not be far off, though it will only be presumably available for transfers between Android devices.