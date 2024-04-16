Summary WhatsApp introduces filters for easier chat organization with separate filter options for unreads and group messages.

While the unread filter may not be as useful, the filter for group chats will greatly benefit those participating in multiple groups.

Users will need to update the app to see the new feature, and it's unclear if it will be available on linked devices.

Catching up on a sea of unreads in WhatsApp can feel like a chore, but the distinction between pinned chats and other conversations helps a little. However, things can be much better because billions of people use WhatsApp every day and it is one of the largest encrypted messaging apps on Android. Meta started working on an email-style filter to separate the unreads and the group messages in the chats tab recently, and that feature is finally rolling out to all users.

Related 12 best communication apps for Android in 2024 Stay connected with these amazing communication and messaging apps

While chat pinning helps to a certain extent, there’s no way to separate the group chats from the individual conversations, unless they are in the Communities tab. Meta started beta testing chat filters to separate the unreads or the groups from all your other conversations in July last year. However, testing soon stopped and only restarted in March this year. In an announcement on his WhatsApp Channel, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that every user can filter chats now (via WABetaInfo).

One useful addition

Close

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's announcement in his WhatsApp channel

WABetaInfo rightly points out that the unreads filter isn’t too useful because by default, the app displays unread conversations at the top, or just under your pinned chats. However, the filter for group chats should be invaluable for anyone who hasn’t shifted to Communities or is a member of multiple groups.

When the option is available on your device, you’ll see three pill-shaped buttons labeled All, Unread, and Groups show up in a horizontal carousel, above the top chat in the Chats tab.

It appears this feature won’t be a server-side change and you’ll have to update WhatsApp from the Play Store to benefit from the change. Moreover, Zuckerberg doesn’t specify if we will enjoy this convenience on linked devices as well. Although the app and its developers demonstrate a willingness to implement user feedback, we only wish changes were rolled out faster.