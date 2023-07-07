WhatsApp development never sleeps, and it feels like every time we look, there's some new feature being worked on to enhance the messaging app. It hasn't even been a full day since we were checking out an intelligent sticker suggestion system based on emoji usage, and now we're already looking at what's next, as WhatsApp starts beta testing a simple chat list filter designed to help users find conversations faster.

The new design, shared in a screenshot by WABetaInfo of the new 2.23.14.17 release, shows three filters at the top of users’ chat lists. These filters seem intended to help users quickly sift through unread messages, instantly locate personal chats, or jump straight to business discussions without wasting precious time scrolling through a crowded chat list. Moving the filter button to the chat list should make the app easier to use.

Close

For now, though, this just appears to be in development for one-on-one personal chats. Given that a substantial number of users leverage WhatsApp for group interactions, a specific filter dedicated to group chats might also be quite beneficial. So far, though, plans for expanding filters to groups remain uncertain.