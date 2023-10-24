Summary WhatsApp could soon add new features like voice messages and stickers to Channels, allowing admins to personalize their updates and connect with their audiences effectively.

A new Contacts tab in the emoji reactions section for channel updates will show admins which of their contacts reacted to an update, providing useful metrics for admins to tailor their content.

These new features are still in various stages of development, but should be available to WhatsApp users in the stable channel in the near future.

Telegram has been accepted as the segment leader in the instant messaging space, but Meta-owned WhatsApp enjoys a lion’s share of the user base. We often find the latter adding new features to stay current. Communities for groups and Channels for broadcast-style messages are among the noteworthy recent additions. Both these features continue evolving, and we are now learning of planned support for more message types in channels, along with a dedicated tab for message reactions from your contacts.

Channels are WhatsApp’s answers to Telegram’s Broadcast Groups. It serves as a convenient one-to-many messaging solution housed in the Updates tab underneath ephemeral status updates from your contacts. Messages shared in channels are called updates, and channel administrators can use them for anything from self-promotion and advertising to sharing news. Currently, admins can send text, images, videos, and GIFs in channels. However, that can seem limiting in certain scenarios.

WhatsApp may soon allow sharing voice messages and stickers in channels

To address this, WABetaInfo recently spotted WhatsApp developing support for sharing voice messages and stickers as channel updates. This step would make channel updates feel a lot more personal, allowing admins to express their thoughts clearly and connect with their audiences effectively. Available support for custom sticker packs makes the prospect even more appealing. Admins can’t get started right away, though, because the feature is still a work-in-progress on beta version 2.23.23.2 of the app. WhatsApp doesn’t say when the feature will be ready for beta testers.

New Contacts tab in the emoji reactions section for channel updates

However, WABetaInfo also notes the same beta version packs another change affecting channels, which shows up on the newer WhatsApp beta version 2.23.23.3 as well. Meta usually allows every channel subscriber and administrator to see the number of people reacting to a WhatsApp channel update with emoji. However, admins will now find a new Contacts tab in this sheet, showing which of their contacts reacted to the channel update with an emoji. The feature is unavailable to the average channel subscriber, who is still limited to counts beside every emoji reaction.

Channel admins on WhatsApp could use reactions from contacts as a reliable metric to further tailor content they share. The feature could be particularly useful in situations such as using a channel as a broadcast tool for updates about an event where the attendees are all in your contacts. You could use the new tab in the reactions sheet to see who acknowledged the update. This feature is already rolling out to beta testers, and should be in the stable channel shortly.