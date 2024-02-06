Summary WhatsApp is testing a pinning feature in its latest beta for Android, allowing users to prioritize frequented channels and make them more easily accessible.

The feature was spotted in development, but has yet to be made available to beta testers. It is nonetheless expected to roll out in a future version of the app.

Meta is continuously developing new features for WhatsApp, such as voice notes for channels, polls for channel managers, and multiple administrators per channel.

If you’re a frequent WhatsApp user, you might access several different channels throughout the day, which means that messages can easily get lost in the shuffle. For organizational purposes, some instant messaging services allow users to sort or categorize conversations. Now, it looks like Meta may be following in their footsteps by introducing a similar feature to WhatsApp.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android appears to be testing a pinning feature that would allow users to prioritize frequented channels in the app. Per screenshots, it seems that the feature will ensure that any channels that are pinned will appear at the top of your list. This will ultimately make them more visible and easier to access.

The feature was spotted in version 2.24.4.3 of WhatsApp for Android, which is the latest beta build available on the Play Store as of this writing. However, it's still in development and not yet available to testers, even when running the newest version. While the feature is expected to exit beta and roll out in a future version of the official app, Meta has not provided an exact release date.

As WhatsApp sees an increase in competition, it is continuing to develop new features and refine its UI to cater to its users’ needs. For example, Meta confirmed that it’s working on rolling out voice notes for channels. Additionally, channel managers will eventually be able to create polls to further interact with their audiences. To lessen the burden on channel creators, Meta intends to allow more than one administrator per channel as well. These changes are expected to launch outside of beta in the near future.

In terms of personalization, it seems that Meta wants to give WhatsApp users more customization options, too. For example, new colors were seen in the beta version of the app, suggesting that users will no longer be limited to WhatsApp’s traditional shade of green. White, pink, purple, and blue could all soon become options for chat bubbles and the app theme. However, it’s worth noting that these color changes were spotted in beta months ago, indicating that nothing is set in stone. This could also be the reason why there has been no date announced as to when the option will become official.

Whether you’re a dedicated WhatsApp user or you’re on the hunt for a new instant messaging service, there are many reasons to consider Meta’s app. End-to-end encryption used to be WhatsApp’s biggest claim to fame, but it’s become more than just a secure messaging app. With everything from file sharing to voice notes, its features rival many of those seen in competing apps. Meta, however, has seen its fair share of controversy over the years, meaning there is reason to approach WhatsApp with caution. Just don’t rule it out entirely as you weigh your options.