WhatsApp has long had message broadcasts for one-to-many communications, but they are a little cumbersome to use and manage. With Channels, the messaging app introduced an all-new method for one-way messaging in a few markets, following in the footsteps of Telegram. WhatsApp Channels are now getting a new feature that will make them a tad more interactive for end users.

Much like traditional newsletters, Channels help creators broadcast their message or content to a large number of users in one go. Since they are meant for one-way communications, there is no way for the subscribers to respond to the creator’s messages. While that’s by design and that basic nature of Channels isn’t changing anytime soon, WhatsApp might soon allow the users to at least react to the channel messages they receive.

WABetaInfo spotted a new Channels setting that enables emoji reactions in the beta version of WhatsApp. This means you will be able to react to Channel messages with your favorite emoji like you can already do in personal and group chats. This will bring WhatsApp Channels in line with Instagram’s Broadcast channels that allow similar emoji reactions from subscribers.

The new Channel setting gives creators three options to set the emoji their followers can use. They can either bar people from reacting at all or allow reactions with any emoji of their choice. The last option lets creators limit responses to the six default emoji, which will be helpful if they want the chat stream to remain civil and uncluttered.

WhatsApp Channels sure look like a handy tool that creators can benefit from in countries with a large user base, but the feature is currently limited to only a handful of markets. But WhatsApp has included a way to get notified as soon as Channels go live for your account. We first saw the sign-up option last month, which is now being rolled out to a few users to test, according to a separate report by the outlet.

Both these options are available only for beta users, so even if you are in one of the eligible regions, you won’t be able to use them on the stable build. However, you can download the latest WhatsApp beta from APKMirror to check if you have these features and try them for yourself.