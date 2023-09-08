Summary WhatsApp is introducing a Channels feature to allow one-to-many messaging, similar to social media, and Meta is expanding its availability gradually.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp includes a message reaction feature for Channels, allowing followers to express their opinions with emoji reactions.

Users can only choose from preselected emoji reactions determined by the Channel administrators, but the feature is now becoming widely available to beta testers in regions where Channels have been rolled out.

WhatsApp has earned its place as the world's most popular messaging app, but it can't rest on its laurels with competitors like Telegram and Signal constantly adding innovative new features to lure in users. The app is currently in the process of rolling out a Channels feature, and according to reports, Meta has taken things a step further with a quality of life improvement that could help its new one-to-many broadcasting system get off the ground.

WhatsApp Channels are more like social media than a traditional chat experience — they provide a way for one person to send messages to a large group of recipients, like an influencer tweeting to all their followers. Currently, Channels are only available in a few select regions, but Meta is slowly expanding their reach. These types of communications are largely one-way in nature, but this new feature addition is changing that.

As detailed by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp, v2.23.19.4, has a new message reaction feature for Channels. Followers of Channels can send an emoji reaction to specific updates shared within the channel to better express their opinions, and the channel's owner and other followers will be able to see these reactions. A select few users had previously been able to access this feature, but the outlet reports it is now becoming more widely available to beta testers in regions where Channels have been rolled out.

We had already seen evidence of this feature when it was discovered in the Channel settings. For the reactions themselves, users can only choose from emoji that were preselected by the Channel's administrators. The defaults are a thumbs up, red heart, laughing face, shocked face, crying face, and two hands together in thanks or prayer. The channel owners can also disallow the ability to react to any messages.

We'd like to note that while this was available in regular messages and other areas of WhatsApp, it is new to Channels specifically. You can easily see if you have the ability by going to the WhatsApp Announcement channel and trying to react to any message the service has put out.

Typically, when WhatsApp rolls a feature out to most beta testers, it's available for stable users within a month — but considering Channels still aren't available in most regions, things could be different with this particular feature. Users in Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, and Ukraine can access the feature already, but if you're stuck waiting, you should know that WhatsApp can notify you when Channels becomes available.