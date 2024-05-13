Summary New options for managing channels from linked devices are being launched by WhatsApp.

You'll now be able to view, create, and follow channels directly from linked devices.

WhatsApp saw double-digit growth in daily users in the US, pointing to success with Meta's strategy of adding new usability features at a rapid pace in recent months.

Since its humble beginnings as a run-of-the-mill instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has evolved into more than just a conversation tool. The introduction of channels, for instance, has transformed the Meta app into a go-to source for everything from news to media. Channel admins curate content that is streamed to subscribers, who don’t have to disclose their membership. It has become a popular way to get more use out of the app, but channels can be difficult to manage via linked accounts. Now, it seems like Meta is looking to resolve these pain points.

As noted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is launching out more options to manage channels directly from linked devices. Within beta versions of the app for iOS and Android, it is now possible to view, create, and follow channels from these devices with ease. Previously, it was necessary to switch between different devices linked to a WhatsApp account to micromanage channels.

A closer look at WhatsApp channel management

Screenshots of the new features in action show that it’s possible to follow more channels and view existing ones, all within a single tab. You can explore channels as well and sort by filters, such as most popular and new. It’s worth noting that there is also now a banner at the top of the Updates page, which confirms that it’s the new home for both Status and Channels in the app.

While WhatsApp may not be your instant messaging app of choice, it continues to grow in popularity in the US as more features are introduced. Meta recently claimed that WhatsApp is seeing “double digit growth” when it comes to daily users in the US. Although the company didn’t cite what it believes to be the catalyst, it’s features like the channel management one that are likely – WhatsApp continues to make improvements to the user experience, and these tweaks can go a long way. While slight updates to an app may seem insignificant, it can make a difference in an industry saturated with competition.