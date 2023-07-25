WhatsApp is, by and large, among the best encrypted messaging apps out there. Meta bought the app years ago and really hasn't tried pushing it in a different direction. And that's fine, really. Meta has two big social media services — Facebook and Instagram — and really doesn't need a third one. That doesn't mean that WhatsApp can't use just a few more social elements. A big one that got introduced relatively recently is Channels, and now, WhatsApp is making it available in more countries, in anticipation of a potential global launch.

The Channels feature is coming to a wider set of users in a few new countries from today (via WABetaInfo). Channels were previously only available on Singapore and Colombia, and they're now coming to Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, and Peru, bringing the grand total up to nine countries. It's far from the near-200 countries that currently exist, but it's a test and Meta is choosing to go slow with it.

If you're not familiar with what Channels are, they're a method of one-way communication that clearly follows into the footsteps of Telegram, helping users broadcast messages to a group of other users without sending a mass text or using a closed-off group chat. WhatsApp has looked into improving Channels even further, toying around with things such as allowing message reactions to channel messages.

WhatsApp is rarely one to lock users out of features unless we're talking about regional features, such as payments, so it's safe to assume WhatsApp will be eventually rolling out channels to users all around the world. At the moment, though, this remains a limited test, which means that if you want to check it out, you'll need to wait just like people that are not currently living in those nine countries.