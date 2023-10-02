Summary WhatsApp is introducing new features, such as the ability to share links to individual messages in Channels, to expand its capabilities and compete with Telegram.

Channels on WhatsApp allow creators and entities to share updates with subscribers, and the new link sharing option makes it easier to share individual updates outside of WhatsApp.

The link sharing feature is currently being tested and is expected to be available to all WhatsApp users in the future. It will also provide a convenient way to promote personal Channels.

WhatsApp is among the best and most popular instant messaging apps on Android, but it regularly draws inspiration from feature-laden rivals like Telegram. Meta recently rolled out Channels for WhatsApp users worldwide. It marks WhatsApp’s transition from a one-to-one chat app into a platform for all forms of messaging, much like Telegram. To get there, developers are constantly adding new capabilities to Channels, such as one spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta — support for sharing links to individual messages, called updates, in a channel.

Channels allow creators, celebrities, e-commerce platforms, leaders, and other entities to reach billions of users through one-to-many messaging. WhatsApp plans to allow anyone to create a channel, where they can share updates comprising text, media, and links with subscribers. Channels you subscribe to show up in the Updates tab underneath ephemeral status updates from your contacts. WhatsApp keeps the identities of subscribers private, but helps them find updates with the new search tool for the Updates tab, and specialized filters to find new Channels.

Close

You can always forward a Channel update to a group chat or an individual, but WhatsApp is now rolling out an option to share links to updates, WABetaInfo reports. The link opens the specific update message in the Channel, just the way a link to a Telegram message works. As a result, sharing Channel updates outside WhatsApp is a breeze now. You could also use these update links to share an update without forwarding the entire message and cluttering up your chats with media and long texts. Since the links are message-specific, they also save you the effort of scrolling through other messages in the channel to read a specific one. When WhatsApp eventually allows everyone to make their own Channels, links to specific updates can be the perfect tool for self-promotion of your Channels, through other social apps.

The new option of link sharing for Channel updates reached a few beta testers with WhatsApp v2.23.20.18 through the Play Store. WABetaInfo expects it to reach many more beta testers on iOS and Android in the near future. WhatsApp intends link sharing for all its users and not just Channel creators. Once the feature is available, you should see a new link button between the Forward button and three dots for the overflow menu when you long-press a Channel update you wish to share. Until it is available, though, you can forward updates to other WhatsApp chats, or copy the content and paste it into other apps.