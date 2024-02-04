Summary A WhatsApp update now lets users share channel posts via their status updates.

This feature is available on Android, iOS, and desktop versions of WhatsApp, while WhatsApp Web is currently unsupported.

Users could already share channel posts in 1-1 or group chats, but the app previously didn't allow sharing channel posts in the form of a status update.

Since commencing the broader rollout of WhatsApp Channels last year, the Meta-owned chat app has been working on a couple of features for this one-to-many messaging feature. A total of four new channel-related features were announced last month, some of which were already being tested in beta versions of the app in the months before. Similarly, the company has also been working on letting people share channel posts via status updates for a while now. WhatsApp is now widely rolling out this simple sharing functionality to its users.

Based on my brief testing, the ability to share a channel update as a status is available across both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. With this in mind, this feature has likely been available for a few days now, although WhatsApp made the announcement on its official channel page a couple of days ago. It's worth clarifying that users have been able to share channel posts within individual or group chats for a while now, and this change pertains to sharing channel posts within status updates.

An FAQ page set up by WhatsApp explains how a Channel update can be posted to the user's Status page across Android, iOS, and Web/desktop apps. On Android, one simply needs to long-press the post they want to share and tap the right-facing arrow on the top right of the screen as illustrated below. Users will then make it to the Forward to screen, with Status appearing on top, followed by people you've frequently contacted, and recent chats.

This means users can share the channel post on their status page and with individual contacts or groups at the same time. Despite the aforementioned FAQ page claiming this feature has made it to WhatsApp Web, that currently doesn't appear to be the case. As of right now, users can only share channel posts with groups or contacts on the stable version of WhatsApp Web, though that could change soon.

Features like Channels are crucial for WhatsApp's development as it tries to keep pace with rival messaging apps. The app has certainly come a long way since its acquisition by Meta/Facebook back in 2014, with many predicting an early demise of the beloved messaging platform. However, as AP Senior Writer Karandeep Singh notes in this in-depth retrospective, WhatsApp has picked up plenty of new attributes since it came under Meta's umbrella a decade ago. Some credit must go to alternative services like Telegram, which has led the pack in terms of feature additions, as evidenced by its rollout of Channels way back in September 2015.