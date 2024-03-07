Summary WhatsApp VoIP calls may soon appear in Google Phone app's call log, improving user experience.

This integration will help easily access WhatsApp calls and regular phone calls.

Accessing WhatsApp call logs through Google Phone app could speed up the calling process.

WhatsApp makes it easy to reach out to your loved ones. Besides dropping them a message, you can do a voice or video call to catch up with them. Meta has also steadily improved WhatsApp's calling features to deliver a better experience, including expanded group support and call scheduling. Despite all this, WhatsApp VoIP calls are not given the same treatment as calls made over mobile networks, as they do not appear in the Phone app's call log. Thankfully, this could soon change.

WhatsApp appears to be working on integrating its call list with the Google Phone app's call log. A user on X first spotted the integration.

Other details are unclear, but from the shared screenshot, it's clear that WhatsApp calls will appear with a WhatsApp tag in the call log. This will help you easily distinguish between WhatsApp VoIP calls and regular phone calls.

Presumably, you must be on the latest beta of the Google Phone app and have the feature pushed out to your phone from Google's servers.

Since the Phone app is showing VoIP calls from WhatsApp in the screenshot, this integration could extend to other popular calling apps like Skype, Viber, and Telegram.

This WhatsApp call log integration in the dialer app is already present on iOS, where third-party VoIP calls show up in the iPhone's native Phone app. Tapping on an entry directly initiates a voice or video call.

On Android, though, you can access your WhatsApp call logs from the Calls tab in the app. There's no other way to access your call history. An integration similar to that of the iPhone in the Google Phone app will speed up the process of calling your loved ones on WhatsApp, especially if it is your preferred way of talking to them.

Separately, WhatsApp was also found working on a favorites bar for the call log that would allow quick access to favorite contacts. This feature is currently in beta, and it could take a while before this functionality hits the stable release.