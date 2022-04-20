WhatsApp only recently gained proper support for multiple devices – something that’s been possible with Telegram for years now. While you were able to chat on a couple of devices using the same account, everything was still tied to your phone as the primary point of contact. Thankfully the app recently changed that, untethering other logged-in devices and allowing you to access WhatsApp even when your phone’s dead or doesn't have a signal. While up to four linked devices are supported with the current implementation, a new subscription offering might just permit even more than that.

WhatsApp appears to be developing a new plan for business accounts with the goal of offering a few additional features to subscribers, as unearthed by WABetaInfo. One of these will support up to 10 linked devices on an account — more than double the current limit — effectively allowing more people within a business to use the same official point of contact to communicate with customers.

Source: WABetaInfo

It's entirely possible that this upcoming subscription could include other extras beyond just this higher 10-device limit, but so far we haven't seen anything hinting at exactly what that might entail. Both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp Business currently show no publicly facing sign, so you’ll probably have to wait for it to be introduced with a future update.

Right now there's also no evidence that WhatsApp Business as a whole will be paywalled following the arrival of this subscription — WhatsApp is a free service and will (hopefully) remain so. We might think of the upcoming plan as more like Twitter Blue — an offering that grants subscribers access to exclusive features and perks while existing alongside the free tier.

