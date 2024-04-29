Summary A bug in WhatsApp is preventing some Android users from sharing videos.

The issue impacts both stable and beta builds of the app, though it is not widespread.

Consider downgrading to an older version of WhatsApp or wait for Meta to release a fix for the problem.

Given WhatsApp's popularity, any outage or issue with the service can affect over a billion users worldwide. Besides catching up with friends or family, many people use the messaging service to share photos, videos, and other media files. However, a new bug in WhatsApp is preventing users from sharing videos with others on the platform. The bug only seems to affect selected WhatsApp for Android users, with iPhone owners yet to report any such issue.

There are growing complaints on X and Reddit from WhatsApp Android users about being unable to share videos. While trying to send a video stored locally, they get an error saying, "Can't send this video. Choose a different video and try again." Disabling HEVC/H.265 recording and HDR recording does not help either.

For me, this error message has been popping up since late Sunday evening on my Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro when sending videos stored locally or sharing videos uploaded to Google Photos. My wife could share the same video stored locally on her phone and through Google Photos without problems.

The bug does not appear to be widespread, though. While my colleague Chethan and I have been unable to share videos on WhatsApp since yesterday, another member of AP's team, Chandraveer, is facing no such issues. Our friends over at 9to5Google also report being unable to share videos over WhatsApp over the last 24 hours.

Bug affects both WhatsApp's stable and beta releases

The problem seems to affect both WhatsApp's latest stable and beta builds for Android, with user complaints suggesting WhatsApp Business is unaffected. It also appears limited to videos, as affected users can share photos and other media files without issues.

It seems a bug in the latest WhatsApp build is behind the problem. You will get the same error when trying to share a video with yourself on the platform, with videos recorded directly through WhatsApp also affected.

If this WhatsApp bug is affecting your workflow, you can try downgrading to an older version of the app. Grab the APK of an older build from APKMirror and sideload it manually. If not, you'll need to wait until Meta rolls out a fix, which should happen soon given WhatsApp's popularity.