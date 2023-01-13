WhatsApp is used by billions of people around the world, making it a lucrative target for spammers. While it offers a few basic tools to manage unsolicited messaging, blocking any spammy contacts is by far the best way to keep your inbox clean. To help it stay that way, WhatsApp is working on adding a couple of new shortcuts to make it extra easy to block annoying people and businesses.

WABetaInfo once again has its eyes out for in-development features and found two new and easy ways to block spam in the latest beta release. With WhatsApp beta v2.23.2.5 installed, you will see a new Block button alongside Reply and Mute in message notifications. This will let you quickly block any new business or unknown person from bothering you anymore.

2 Images

Close

Additionally, you can also select your existing chats from the default Chats tab and click on the overflow menu in top right corner to see the new block option. This method does involve a couple of steps, but it’s still way easier than the original process. So, the next time a spammy message disturbs you while using your favorite Android phone, you know exactly what to do.

Both these blocking methods are live in the latest beta version of WhatsApp. You can sign up for its beta program from the Play Store or download the newest WhatsApp beta release from APK Mirror to access these features right away. Hopefully, those of us on the stable release of the app won’t have to wait for too long to get these handy options, too.