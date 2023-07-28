Being one of the most used communication apps in the world, WhatsApp is constantly evolving with the addition of new functionalities and user-friendly tweaks. The beta version of WhatsApp for Android is generally a good place to start experimenting with unreleased features before their release. However, not all beta updates go smoothly, and sometimes, these test versions could also carry bugs of their own. WhatsApp is fixing one such issue with the Android app now, where chats were unsorted and not organized based on recency, which is the default setting.

This annoying bug was first discovered by a user on Twitter and later confirmed by WABetaInfo in response. However, the WhatsApp team has barely taken a day to send out another update (version 2.23.16.7) to remedy this particular problem. If you're signed up for the WhatsApp beta via the Play Store, the update should be available right now. Meanwhile, those with auto-download enabled probably have this latest beta version installed already.

For the many users who experienced this bug firsthand, the only solution was to close the app and reopen it, WABetaInfo reports. This was understandably quite confusing for beta testers as the image above highlights, especially since the standard behavior of the app is to list the most recent chats on top.

Thankfully, the developers didn't waste any time remedying this particular glitch with the most recent Android beta. The bug reportedly made its way to the system with WhatsApp beta versions 2.23.16.5 and 2.23.16.6. Both updates began rolling out earlier this week, bringing a new Material You search bar and a new Safety tools overlay when contacted by strangers. You can sign up to be a tester for WhatsApp's experimental features on Android by enrolling from the dedicated Play Store page.

Wear OS smartwatch owners received some WhatsApp-related good news recently, with the app finally making its way to Google's wearable platform in the form of a standalone app, supporting Wear OS 3 or newer. While WhatsApp notifications have always appeared on Wear OS smartwatches, interacting with them wasn't possible until now.