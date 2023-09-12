Summary WhatsApp beta for Android is reintroducing a swipeable bottom bar, but it is only available to a limited number of beta testers.

The navigation bar icons may also be rearranged, with the Status and Chats options switching places for some beta users.

While the return of the swipeable navigation bar on Android is exciting, it may not be a permanent fixture due to Google's clearly laid out Material Design 3 guidelines.

The stable version of WhatsApp for Android has picked up several crucial updates over the past few months, such as the ability to share HD videos, which was preceded by high-resolution image sharing capabilities. However, the beta version is where all the action is at, as we get a sneak peek into all the new features that the Meta-owned company is working on in its labs. The newest beta release of the popular chat client is now picking up a feature that most users thought was gone for good, a swipeable bottom bar.

First spotted by the eagle-eyed folks over at WABetaInfo, this nifty new change is part of WhatsApp beta v2.23.19.10, which can be picked up from APKMirror. The publication claims the swipeable navigation bar is only available to a limited number of beta testers, which is a caveat involved with most beta releases.

In addition to making the navigation bar swipeable again, WhatsApp is also playing around with the arrangement of the icons. Some users are seeing the bottom bar now starting with Status rather than Chats (pictured below) while the icon for Calls has also been moved. Meanwhile, the Communities tab stays unchanged from its previous position. WABetaInfo doesn't specify the version that enables this particular rearrangement of icons, though we estimate it's the same version 2.23.19.10 release that we touched on above.

The big story here is the comeback of the swipeable navigation bar, which went missing with the relocation of the navigation bar earlier this year. However, WhatsApp seemed intent on bringing it back, as we spotted it in a June beta, suggesting that the uproar caused by its removal may have led the company to reverse course. WhatsApp then unceremoniously removed it from the app in another beta update last month, suggesting that we may have seen the last of swipe gestures for the chat app's navigation bar.

So while the reappearance of this simple and useful navigational assistance feature does inspire some hope, there are a few reasons we don't think it's here to stay, most importantly Android's Material Design 3 guidelines. The design rules laid out for Android developers explicitly state that the bottom navigation bar may not use swipe gestures, as there are a limited set of options to choose from (no more than five destinations).

With this in mind, we recommend not getting too comfortable with the latest visual addition to WhatsApp, as it could quite easily disappear in a forthcoming beta update. The ability to swipe between multiple destinations was always a useful tool for frequent users of the chat app as it saved them the trouble of manually having to tap each tab individually. But WhatsApp doesn't really have much of a choice here since it also has to consider Android's clearly defined design principles.