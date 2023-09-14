Summary A recent WhatsApp beta update caused the app to crash when replying to a Status, but the developers are fixing it now with the latest beta.

The update specifically addresses the force close bug and does not include any other feature additions.

WhatsApp is also working on other features, such as the upcoming third-party chat feature that will allow users to interact with people on other messaging apps, in compliance with the European Commission's Digital Markets Act.

WhatsApp's list of features is ever-growing, with the beta channel usually dropping hints on elements that could make it to the stable version in the near future. However, not all beta updates are equal, and some tend to break existing functionality, making the entire experience rather frustrating. The recent Android beta (v2.23.19.8) appeared to have the same problem. Though the primary addition was a yet unfinished third-party chat feature for interoperability with other messaging apps, users found that this version also seemed to crash the app when replying to a Status. Thankfully, WhatsApp's latest beta carries a patch for this particular bug, finally letting you respond to your contacts' status with a quirky one-liner or perhaps an emoji reaction.

The fix arrives as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.19.12, per the ever-reliable WABetaInfo. Although WhatsApp seemingly issued a server-side update for this newly surfaced force close bug, the site reports that the app continued to crash when reacting to a Status from the available list of emoji. With a full restart not bearing any fruit, it became quickly apparent that WhatsApp had to roll out a proper fix.

The force close pop-up when responding to a WhatsApp Status

It didn't take long after this for the Meta-run chat client to roll out the version 2.23.19.12 update for the app. Quite uncharacteristically, this particular release doesn't contain any other feature additions, so it seems like WhatsApp sent out this update specifically to address the aforementioned bug.

The third-party chat feature we briefly touched on above is pretty significant for WhatsApp, as it would finally enable app users (at least in Europe) to interact with people on other apps, such as Signal, Telegram, etc. This is all part of the European Commission's Digital Markets Act (DMA) which aims to curtail anti-competitive practices among Big Tech giants and their respective products.

Unlike this particular beta update, others usually carry a surprise or two. Following the release of beta version 2.23.19.10 recently, we learned that the company may be willing to go against clearly defined Android guidelines and offer a swipeable bottom navigation bar anyway, following criticism from a large segment of WhatsApp users after the swipe gesture was disabled.

Away from the beta releases, WhatsApp yesterday introduced Channels to a broader global audience after being limited to a handful of markets initially. This new'ish one-to-many communications feature is designed to help celebrities, organizations, brands, or any notable individual reach their audiences/fans directly. By contrast, WhatsApp Communities, also a relatively recent addition to the app, focuses on pooling all of your relevant groups in one place.