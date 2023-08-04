WhatsApp's beta channel gives us a peek into some features that may or may not make their way to the stable release down the line. While most beta releases add new functionality, some, on occasion, take features away. The most recent beta release of WhatsApp for Android — version 2.23.16.17 — appears to be one such update, with several users reporting the inability to swipe between menus in the navigation bar, which was recently relocated to the bottom of the screen.

There was some skepticism when a WhatsApp beta in June enabled swipeable gestures for the navigation bar. As WABetaInfo rightly points out, Android's Material Design 3 guidelines have a specific note against using swipe gestures on the nav bar. Keeping this in mind, we're unlikely to see this making a comeback in subsequent beta or stable updates.

WABetaInfo also reports that version 2.23.16.17 marks the first time the bottom navigation bar is being made available to most beta testers. Previously, only a small subset of accounts had been given access to the revamped UI.

Expectedly, WhatsApp users are a little frustrated with the removal of the swipe gestures, given they provided a seamless way to navigate between the Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status tabs. So if you'd like to keep the gesture alive on WhatsApp, you might want to hold off on the update that was released on Thursday.

Nevertheless, frequent WhatsApp users may have to make their peace with the fact that the swipeable navigation bar is gone for good. Meanwhile, the removal is being almost universally panned on Twitter/X, with some citing potential accessibility issues this omission could raise.