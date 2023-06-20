The metaverse was one of 2022's biggest buzzwords, but so many of us are still waiting to try it out — or just generally unclear about how we're going to use it. How will familiar app experiences be transformed? Last year we got a taste of how WhatsApp was approaching the metaverse when it started testing Avatars. Now in its latest beta, WhatsApp begins to embrace metaverse hardware with the first sign of support for linking with the Meta Quest.

A future WhatsApp update may allow users to officially link their accounts to Meta Quest VR headsets, as discovered by WABetaInfo when looking through the new beta 2.23.13.6 release. Right now, the Meta Quest-linked device feature is still under development, and while nothing's been announced just yet, this screenshot speaks to current progress. While the latest beta doesn't yet let beta testers try this link out — or even set it up — the site was able to trigger a preview of what that process should look like.

Close

WABetaInfo points out that impatient metaverse fans have already tried to install WhatsApp on their VR devices, even lacking official support. But this upcoming feature sounds like it has the potential to seamlessly link an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device, for what's hopefully a greatly enhanced user experience. WhatsApp's been playing around with linked devices a lot lately, and beta 2.23.12.12 for Android hinted at work towards using iPads as linked devices, further extending the platform's reach.

WhatsApp may well be moving towards a transformative phase in its journey. The prospect of linking to Meta Quest could well underscore its key role in Meta's metaverse ambitions. With any luck, users and enthusiasts can look forward to a more immersive and integrated experience in the near future.