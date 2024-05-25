Summary WhatsApp rolled out message reactions two years ago, with recent updates making it available in chats, channels, and status updates.

New beta version refines media viewer screen reactions, offering an easier way to react to photos, videos, and GIFs.

WhatsApp is working on AI-generated profile photos and a feature to clear old data, aiming to enhance the user experience.

Meta-owned WhatsApp widely rolled out message reactions for users on Android, iOS, and the web roughly two years ago. Since then, the feature has seen a few updates, being made available within chats, channels, communities and even status updates. As recently as earlier this month, the messaging giant was reported to be working on further enhancing reactions within chats, helping it solidify its status as one of the best communication apps for Android.

As part of WhatsApp beta 2.24.10.7 for Android, the messaging app added an easy way to react to media from within the media viewer screen. Now, with the latest beta, WhatsApp seems to be further refining the feature.

As part of WhatsApp beta 2.24.11.18 for Android, WhatsApp has slightly tweaked the media viewer screen reaction interface, as shared by WABetaInfo. In beta 2.24.10.7, the media viewer screen offered an expanded Reply bar at the bottom, with an icon to react to messages on the right.

Tapping on the Reply button now pulls up your keyboard and sends in-line replies, while tapping on the emoji icon brings up six emojis, likely the ones that you use the most. When you select an emoji reaction, it will show up on the left of the reaction icon. Check out what the new interface looks like in the screenshots below.

This isn't a big change from the way message reactions within the media viewer screen worked in beta 2.24.10.7, though it does offer a more modern UI. The redesigned experience is still in beta, so it is unclear when it might roll out widely. If you're looking to try it out sooner, the beta is available to install via APKMirror.

What else is WhatsApp cooking?

Apart from streamlining message reactions, the Meta-owned messaging platform is also looking to simplify profile pictures. As part of beta version 2.24.11.17, WhatsApp was found to be working on a feature that would allow users to generate new profile pictures using AI. The tool, currently unavailable widely, will make it easier for those looking to maintain privacy by not uploading personal photos, and yet, having the option to use images that reflect their own personality and choice.

Elsewhere, those struggling with keeping their devices decluttered, and an overall lack of storage space might benefit from a rumored WhatsApp feature that will easily clear out old data to free up space on your device. The tool should allow you to bulk delete downloads such as voice message transcripts with a simple tap.