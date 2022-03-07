Recording when you're in the middle of something gets a hell lot easier with pause and resume

Although millennials and zoomers just love chat, the mode of communication was never intended to be a replacement for good, old voice conversation. There are times when typing simply doesn’t feel fast enough and blurting it out feels like a better way to get something off your chest. And that’s where voice messaging comes in on apps like WhatsApp, allowing you to exercise your voice box without bothering the other party with a call. This handy little feature is now gaining an improvement on WhatsApp in the form of the ability to pause voice messages while recording.

The addition was first spotted in October last year on iOS while it was still under development. It adds a new “stop” button to the voice recording panel that promptly pauses recording when tapped. This means that if you’re disturbed midway through, you can simply pause and then continue recording again without having to delete the voice message and starting from scratch.

Source: WABetaInfo

Following the iOS appearance, it then was made available widely on WhatsApp Desktop, leaving out just Android users. But that changes today with WhatsApp beta update 2.22.6.7 which makes it available to beta testers, as spotted by WABetaInfo. It looks to be in server-side testing, though, so you may not necessarily get it even after updating the app to the latest beta.

If you’re on the stable channel of WhatsApp but badly need the feature, then you can try downloading the latest beta through APKMirror. Or you can just wait until it rolls out on the stable branch, which shouldn't be much longer.

Rocket League Sideswipe tips and tricks: The best techniques to get you started Fuel your wins and boost your gameplay

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email