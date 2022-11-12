Android's Do Not Disturb mode can be a blessing. When you're in a conference call or on the move, the last thing you want to hear is your phone ringing and buzzing from incoming calls, texts, and other notifications. But sometimes, you may have it turned on at the worst of times, leading you to miss stuff you actually care about. WhatsApp, one of the best messaging apps out there, has been working on a feature to appropriately flag calls and video calls you missed due to DND being on. Now, that feature is rolling out to some beta users.

WhatsApp's latest beta, which carries version number 2.22.24.7, includes the new DND flag for missed calls, and some users have reported seeing it since this update (via WABetaInfo). If you're one of the lucky few, whenever you miss a call due to Do Not Disturb mode being enabled, you'll see a handy tagline right under the missed call history item indicating that the call was silenced by Do Not Disturb. You'll also see a similar blurb when you punch up the person's chat thread.

Unfortunately, the person calling you won't be able to tell if you had Do Not Disturb on or not, but if you want them to know you weren't ignoring their calls on purpose, you can just share a screenshot of the indicator with them.

This feature was first surfaced with the beta for version 2.22.21.7 back in September, but it was never actually enabled.

Personally, I actively avoid calls unless they come from family members or close friends and, even then, they'd need to be justified for me to take them. But I'd appreciate knowing if I ignored an important call because I turned on Do Not Disturb or if I simply ignored it because I'm a bad person (and let's face it: we all get to be bad people sometimes).

Do Not Disturb missed call notifications are rolling out to some beta users right now, but you might not see them even after updating, so your mileage may vary.