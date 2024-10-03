Key Takeaways The WhatsApp beta is testing a new typing indicator.

In the latest update, version 2.24.21.18, the typing indicator has been moved to the chat box.

The indicator shows activity for typed messages, along with voice messages that are being authored.

WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps on Android. Not only does it provide a safe and secure way to keep in touch with friends, family, and colleagues. But it also offers lots of other features as well. Over the past few months, we've seen numerous additions to the app, some of which are meant to keep your interactions much safer, while others are just quality of life adjustments.

With that said, it looks like WhatsApp is working on something new, with reports that the beta is making changes to the way the typing indicator works. While the previous iteration gave users a heads-up when typing was occurring, it was in the upper part of the display, which made it a little cumbersome to check if you weren't really looking for it.

Something new, something better

Now, thanks to a new report from WABetaInfo, it appears that things are changing, with a new typing indicator being tested that puts it where most would look — right in the chat area where your eyes would expect it, and where nearly every other chat app has put it since it became a thing. With that said, this feature isn't quite available for everyone, but it is rolling out in beta, which means it should roll out to the public sometime in the near future.

The new typing indicator was spotted in the latest version of the beta, coming in the 2.24.21.18 update. You can see an example of this new change in the image provided above. For the most part, this now brings the typing indicator in line with other chat apps, making it a lot easier to see who's typing in real time. In addition to messages that are typed, the indicator will also show when someone is creating a new voice message as well.

This indicator that's being tested appears for individual and group chats, making it easier to see who's active and who's not. Overall, this is going to be a huge change when it launches. Not something monumental in terms of impact, but definitely a small change that can make a big difference when it comes to visual indicators. Of course, if you feel like you want to give this a try, you can always sign up for the beta through the Google Play Store.