WhatsApp is perhaps best known for its support for end-to-end encrypted messaging, but its voice capabilities have also come a long way. Meta seems like it's always trying to keep up with its competitors, and that pressure has brought us everything from WhatsApp polls to video messages. Voice features get plenty of attention, too, like we've seen with work beta testing audio chats. Now the latest WhatsApp beta for Android continues in that vein, making it easier to add people to ongoing voice calls.

Screenshots from WhatsApp beta v2.23.17.16 show the interface tweaks Meta is making to voice calls, as shared by WABetaInfo. Most notably, you no longer have to interrupt an existing voice call if you want to add another person to the conversation. There is now a new button in the call navigation bar that allows you to do it without skipping a beat. At the moment, the stable version of WhatsApp requires you to pause your call to add a person.

Meta has been introducing new WhatsApp voice call features with a number of beta rollouts as of late. In July, beta v2.23.15.14 for Android began allowing people to start voice and video calls with up to 15 people at a time. The limit stayed at 32 people per group, but the update did away with only allowing seven people to start a call, requiring you to add others later.

The company began overhauling the design of WhatsApp’s voice call feature in 2021. It notably gave the call screen a more polished, modern appearance. Contact details were also reorganized on the screen to reduce clutter.

Now, Meta appears to be focusing on WhatsApp’s video and voice call features that rival those offered by Zoom. Screenshots have emerged from beta testers showing new options to schedule these types of calls. It may also become possible to add call details and reminders for participants in the future.

As Meta continues to expand upon the functionality of WhatsApp, it's just becoming more and more of an all-in-one communication super-app. Whether you need to send a text message or schedule a video meeting, WhatsApp can help you get it done. However, only time will tell if these recent moves will help Meta end up on top in this very competitive field.