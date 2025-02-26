Summary Joining app beta programs like WhatsApp's provides access to upcoming features before public release, but users should expect potential bugs and instability, as demonstrated by WhatsApp's recent media download and sticker issues.

WhatsApp beta 2.25.5.8 introduced a bug that left users unable to download media files (photos, videos, voice notes, etc.), disrupting core messaging functionality.

WhatsApp beta 2.25.5.16 fixed downloads, but inadvertently introduced a new bug, preventing users from sending stickers within the application.

Joining an Android app's beta program is a great way to experience in-testing and potentially upcoming features before they get rolled out to the wider public. Beta versions are also a solid way for developers to iron out inevitable bugs that creep through, squashing them before they make their way to stable.

Apps like Google Messages, Chrome, Phone, and WhatsApp are some examples of apps that consistently push out new features within betas, and trying them out is as simple as enrolling through the Google Play Store.

With WhatsApp beta version 2.25.5.8, the Meta-owned messaging giant was testing out a redesigned call menu — one that replaces the regular 'Voice call' and 'Video call' buttons with a more granular 'Select people' button. The change essentially prevents users from making unintentional group calls. Inadvertently though, alongside the redesign, WhatsApp also introduced a bug that broke media downloads on the platform, as highlighted by WABetaInfo.

Users running version 2.25.5.8 are currently unable to download media files on WhatsApp, including the likes of photos, videos, voice notes, GIFs, and even documents. "Download failed. The download was unable to complete. Please try again later," reads the error that pops up when users try to download a media file.

If it ain't broke.... then break it?

WhatsApp subsequently rolled out a fix to squash the bug, but it inadvertently introduced a new one. WhatsApp beta version 2.25.5.16 fixes downloads, but prevents (some) users from being able to send stickers. Users have reported the same issue with the subsequently released version 2.25.5.17 too.

If stickers are an integral part of your daily WhatsApp needs, you might want to consider rolling back to an older WhatsApp version. Beta 2.25.4.26, for example, doesn't have the media download and/or sticker bug.

Alternatively, you can wait for WhatsApp to roll out a dedicated fix, though unlike failed media downloads, bugged-out sticker functionality doesn't necessarily break the messaging platform, and hence, it could be a while before a fix is released.