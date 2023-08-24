Summary The latest beta update for WhatsApp introduces a refreshed UI for key settings and the chats list, including a new dedicated page called "You" that provides easy access to account information.

This update also includes other visual enhancements such as the relocation of the user's profile image to the top right of the app's homescreen.

Additionally, the update fixes an issue with the app's widget and brings new icons to the Account page, indicating broader changes to the overall look and feel of the app.

The pace at which WhatsApp rolls out new updates is often hard to keep track of. While not all updates are made equal, some tend to significantly change the way we use the communications app. The ability to share HD-quality videos was one such recent addition to the app's stable channel, which was preceded by the ability to send high-resolution images. We're now stumbling across a couple of new visual additions coming to the app as part of the latest beta update, offering a refreshed UI for some of its key settings as well as the chats list.

These additions are seemingly part of WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.18.7. For starters, the top bar on the app's homescreen now displays the user's profile picture in the right corner. Tapping this opens up a dedicated page known simply as You. Users will find all the necessary information about their account on this page, including easy access shortcuts to their profile, privacy settings, and contacts.

You will find the rest of the app's settings such as Starred messages, Account, Chats, Notifications, etc, listed just below them, as highlighted in the screenshots. Meanwhile, the user's profile image on this page has a QR code shortcut layered on top, while older iterations of the app offer the QR code shortcut further to the right (pictured below).

We particularly like the ability to move to the Settings page by hitting the profile icon from the chats list. In its current form, WhatsApp requires you to tap the three-dot icon on the top right and then tap Settings to reach this page. On top of these visual enhancements, the ever-reliable WABetaInfo notes that the Account page within the settings menu has a couple of new icons available, suggesting that the Meta-owned app is making some broad changes to the look and feel of the app.

Lastly, this WhatsApp beta version also seemingly fixes an issue with the app's widget wherein it supposedly failed to refresh chats. The site claims this update is currently seeding to beta testers via the Google Play Store, and that it should be more widely available imminently.

Thanks: Moshe