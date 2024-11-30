Key Takeaways WhatsApp is working on a QR code generation feature to help users promote their Channels more effectively.

This feature is now widely rolling out to beta testers after being available in a limited capacity earlier this month.

Given that we've seen this feature appear twice already, it should eventually make it to the stable version of the chat app.

WhatsApp debuted Channels over a year ago. This one-way broadcasting tool lets people with a decent enough following keep their fans and subscribers up to date on any developments. While it may have been initially marketed as a feature reserved for celebrities and big brands to keep in touch with their followers, a channel can be created by anybody on WhatsApp. While users can already share their channels through conventional means, such as with a URL, advanced sharing options like QR codes aren't available. But that could change soon.

The folks over at WABetaInfo report that beta testers can now access the QR code generation feature for their channels, beginning with v2.24.25.7 of WhatsApp beta for Android. It's worth noting that although this feature was previously spotted in v2.24.22.20 beta about a month ago, it wasn't widely available to beta testers at that time.

It shouldn't be long before this feature is rolled out

I'm not seeing the ability to generate shareable QR codes for WhatsApp Channels despite being on the newer v2.24.25.12 beta. But since it's already been in development for over a month now, the chances of this feature making it to the stable version of WhatsApp are pretty high. WABetaInfo found evidence of the same feature in the iOS version of WhatsApp beta as well, practically confirming that it will be widely available soon. But exactly when that will happen is not known at the moment.

Recent WhatsApp beta updates have focused on improving the media sharing experience. Earlier this month, a WhatsApp beta came with a brand-new Gallery option in the chat's text box, replacing the previous Camera shortcut. Not much later, another beta version of the chat app revealed a slightly modified implementation, featuring both the Gallery and the Camera shortcuts.

As for the stable version of WhatsApp, this month saw the arrival of Lists to help users unclutter their conversations using preset and custom filters. Meanwhile, WhatsApp also launched voice transcriptions recently following a long wait, making November 2024 a reasonably busy month for the Meta-owned messaging app.