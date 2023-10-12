Summary WhatsApp is introducing a new scheduling feature called Event for group chats in beta, allowing users to plan and organize chat-based events within the app.

Users with access will find the Event icon by tapping the attachment button in the message field, which opens up a full-page card to input event details.

Group members will see a message prompting them to update the app to accept/reject the event invite, while the functionality currently appears to be limited to Community groups.

As one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world, WhatsApp strives to keep things fresh in the form of timely feature rollouts. While it's nearly impossible to list out all the recent WhatsApp feature additions by memory, beta updates of the app give us a general idea of the direction that the Meta-owned service is taking. Back in August, we stumbled upon a call scheduling feature not dissimilar to Zoom and Google Meet. The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android has now uncovered a scheduling feature for group chats under a new section called Event.

In customary fashion, the reliable people over at WABetaInfo first dropped info on this feature addition, supposedly part of WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.23.21.12, which appears to be seeding to enrolled beta testers through the Play Store. Alternatively, users can install the update manually by sideloading the APK onto their device through APKMirror.

According to the screenshots provided by WABetaInfo (pictured below), scheduling an Event within a group chat simply requires users to tap the attachment icon (paper clip) within the message field. This opens up a bevy of attachment options, such as Document, Camera, Gallery, Audio, and so on, with a new Event option appearing at the bottom. Tapping this opens up a full-page card with the ability to give the event a name and add the time/date/location, in addition to an "Add video call" option, for good measure.

When an event is created in this fashion, a message goes out to the members of the group, prompting them to update WhatsApp to its latest version to access the event invite and take further steps. These message-based events are reportedly end-to-end encrypted. However, the ability to create an Event is seemingly limited to groups housed within a WhatsApp Community, per WABetaInfo.

This, in addition to the call scheduling feature we touched on above, signals WhatsApp's pivot toward being a full-blown business-oriented app to rival some well-established competitors in the industry. Another indicator of this was a recent WhatsApp beta update, changing the color of its verification badge from green to blue for business accounts, a move aimed at gaining parity with Meta's Verified program. Meanwhile, WhatsApp was also found testing a comeback of the Status search feature last week, which was unceremoniously removed following the introduction of WhatsApp Channels.