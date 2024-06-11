Summary The latest WhatsApp beta for Android now allows users to pin up to two Channels at a time, a minor upgrade from the previous limit.

Pinning Channels is a fairly straightforward process, with users required to long-press the Channel and select the pin icon on the top.

While the feature is not widely available yet, the increased limit on pinning Channels is a welcome addition, despite its limitations.

Channels on WhatsApp have been around for a bit now, and their adoption has been growing gradually. The one-way broadcast tool has been utilized by businesses, celebrities, influencers, and pretty much any person or group with a large enough online following to keep in touch with their fans or audiences. Back in February, a WhatsApp beta introduced the ability to pin up one channel to the top of the list. A new beta version of the app for Android now takes that limit higher, but not by much.

Digging into WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.13.3, the people over at WABetaInfo found that the app will let users pin up to two Channels at a time. While this is a great upgrade from the previous limit, it still feels inadequate, particularly for users who follow multiple Channels.

Pinning a Channel is fairly easy. Users need to long-press the desired Channel, which activates a set of tools on top of the screen containing multiple icons, including a pin (placed to the left of the three-dot menu). Attempting to pin more than two Channels reveals a toast specifying the limit. WABetaInfo says that users can select multiple Channels at a time for other actions, such as muting them or marking them as read, and of course, pinning.

Not widely available to all beta testers yet

Like most WhatsApp betas, this one is also rolling out in a limited capacity right now, though it should be widely available imminently. I couldn't find a way to pin even one Channel on my Android smartphone, even with version 2.24.13.3 sideloaded. This suggests that the rollout is in its early stages.

Upping the limit of pinnable Channels is certainly a welcome addition to WhatsApp. However, we can't understand why there's a limit of two. With the chat app letting users pin up to three messages in a chat just this April, we'd have liked to see Channels getting similar treatment.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has let users pin up to three individual chats to the top of their Chats tab since 2017, with a beta version back in March suggesting the limit could be extended to five. Based on these factors, there's no reason why Channel pinning can't follow a similar path.