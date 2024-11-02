Key Takeaways WhatsApp for Android is testing a new shortcut that provides instant access to the phone's gallery app.

While this change could simplify sending images or videos from the phone's gallery, it removes the previous ability to open the camera app.

WhatsApp is likely testing this new gallery icon to gauge user feedback, while there's no guarantee it will make it to the stable version.

Millions of people rely on WhatsApp to keep in touch with their friends, family, and businesses. Sharing images and videos is a big part of the messaging app's experience. While the app provides instant access to your phone's camera for a photo, video, or video note, sending an image/video from your gallery generally takes a couple of steps. A new beta of WhatsApp for Android has revealed that the app is considering making things a touch easier.

According to reporting over the weekend by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android v2.24.23.11 (beta) introduces a new shortcut in the chat bar/text box that lets you open the phone's gallery instantly. In its current form, sending an image or video from the smartphone's gallery requires users to tap the camera icon in the text field and choose the gallery option.

Alternatively, it's also possible to access the gallery using the attachment (paperclip) icon, which provides a wide range of options, including Gallery, Camera, Location, Contact, Document, Audio, Poll, and the AI-powered Imagine. However, this dedicated option for the gallery app makes things slightly easier. WABetaInfo points out that long-pressing the icon still triggers the video note function, so not much has changed in that regard.

Don't get your hopes up just yet

While this functionality will be a welcome addition for people who don't access their phone's camera too often, the downside is that there's no way to directly open the phone's camera unless you tap the paperclip icon and choose the Camera option from the menu. So if you're used to accessing the camera icon to quickly capture and send a video or image, this change won't be good news for you.

Given how big of a shift this would be, WhatsApp may not roll out this new gallery icon to the masses this early. Its appearance in beta is likely part of the app's efforts to gauge user feedback, a standard practice in the industry. This new gallery shortcut on WhatsApp is not widely available to all beta testers yet, per WABetaInfo, though you can try your luck by sideloading version 2.24.23.11 from APKMirror.