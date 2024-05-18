Summary WhatsApp developers continue to work on new features like media previews in pinned chats for beta testers on Android.

Thumbnail previews for pinned texts have been added to WhatsApp beta version 2.24.11.12, though they may also appear in older versions.

WhatsApp is also developing a new way for admins to add descriptions to community groups, improving communication and organization.

As one of the world's most popular messaging apps, WhatsApp's responsibilities go beyond ensuring the app's normal functioning. Developers also work on new features for the chat app while catching up with some of its rival services, as we've seen with Channels in the past. Similarly, a Discord-style multi-message pinning feature made it to WhatsApp beta a couple of months ago. This was later followed by a preview feature that would be handy while pinning texts that contain a media file. WhatsApp is now widely rolling out media previews in pinned chats to beta testers on Android.

As per WABetaInfo, thumbnail previews for pinned texts have made it to WhatsApp beta version 2.24.11.12. But the site adds that the feature could also appear in older beta versions of the app. For instance, my Android smartphone on WhatsApp beta 2.24.11.4 already has this feature.

While this is no doubt a handy addition to pinned messages, there's still a limit of three pinned texts per conversation. Furthermore, WhatsApp only allows messages to be pinned for a certain period of time (24 hours, 7 days, 30 days). It's currently unclear if the Meta-owned chat app will change this in the future.

WhatsApp wants to make it easier to add group descriptions in Communities

A previous WhatsApp beta — version 2.24.11.11 — has revealed a new way for admins to add descriptions to their community groups. Right now, admins can only add descriptions after a group has been created. But per this beta release, WhatsApp will nudge people to add a description during the group setup process.

Although this feature may not drastically change how you use WhatsApp, it can make communicating with new groups easier while also solving the problem of group admins potentially forgetting to add a description. WhatsApp also has some other features in the works, with the app recently rolling out locked chats for linked devices to more beta testers. Meanwhile, Channels are likely to pick up some discovery-related enhancements in the near future.