Summary WhatsApp's latest beta includes a new quick reactions button for its media viewer on Android, streamlining the response process.

The reactions button offers six default quick reactions, with the option to choose from a wider selection via a plus button.

Some beta testers have already received the feature, but it could take a few more weeks to appear widely.

It's been a last month for WhatsApp, with the messaging app introducing a handful of under-development features in beta, while users on the stable channel also saw some new inclusions. It looks like May will be an equally busy month for the Meta-owned chat app, with WhatsApp's latest beta adding a new quick reactions button for its media viewer on Android.

This feature addition follows a late September beta that brought a new reply bar to the app's media viewer. WhatsApp is now taking it a step further with beta 2.24.10.7 (via WABetaInfo), offering easy access to quick reactions with the help of a dedicated button just next to the reply bar. Tapping this button surfaces the set of six default quick reactions, with the ability to choose from a wider selection via the plus button.

Close

This is undoubtedly a much easier way of responding to a video, image, or GIF, as the current method involves leaving the media viewer screen and long-pressing the message to pull up the reactions tab.

Although the newly added reactions button has reportedly rolled out to a handful of beta testers, I couldn't spot it on my Android phone even after sideloading the aforementioned beta from APKMirror. This suggests that there could be a server-side element involved here. WABetaInfo says this change should appear to more beta testers over the coming weeks.

A couple of noteworthy WhatsApp feature additions this week

Source: WhatsApp

Although WhatsApp beta users were plagued by an annoying video delivery-related issue at the beginning of the week, developers were quick to fix that bug and move on to some new announcements. The app started by officially bringing multi-message (up to 3) pinning to individual chats, a sizeable upgrade from the originally imposed limit of one per conversation.

WhatsApp then announced a couple of Communities-related upgrades. The first addition basically lets any member create a new event and have others respond with their participation status. Those who opt-in to attend an event created in this fashion will also receive notifications just before it begins. Furthermore, community members will also be able to view the event details from the group info page. The second upgrade to WhatsApp Communities was a relatively minor one, finally letting people share their thoughts on the Announcements channel even if they don't have admin status.