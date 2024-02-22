Summary WhatsApp could soon make it easier to send HD videos and images by default for Android users.

The newly spotted beta feature allows users to change the default media upload quality, saving time and effort.

This feature is still under development and isn't available to beta testers yet. But it will likely make it to the stable version imminently.

Although WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world, it hasn't been the quickest to provide new features. For instance, the ability to send media in HD quality was absent from the app until August last year, with high-resolution image-sharing support arriving first, followed by HD video just days later. However, WhatsApp doesn't let users send HD images or videos by default; instead, it requires them to tap the HD icon in the image editor and change the quality each time. But that could be changing soon, according to the latest WhatsApp beta release for Android.

WhatsApp beta version 2.24.5.6 includes a new option within the storage settings of the app that lets you change the default media upload quality, as discovered by WABetaInfo. Currently, navigating to Settings > Storage and data on WhatsApp for Android has a few options in place, such as Manage storage, a network usage indicator, a toggle to use less data for calls, and proxy settings. This is followed by a Media auto-download section.

But this new beta update contains another dedicated section below called Media quality, enabling users to change the media upload quality for each new image. By default, the quality is set to standard, which has the benefit of saving storage space. However, if storage is no concern, and you want to send every photo and video in HD quality, this option will save you the trouble of tapping the HD icon each time on the media editor screen. Expectedly, WhatsApp will revert to the option you've chosen in the Storage and data settings even if the quality was manually changed for a previous image/video.

The Standard and HD options in the image editor

There's also additional text explaining the differences between Standard quality and HD quality, which isn't very descriptive in its current form (pictured above). By contrast, the new WhatsApp beta explains the storage space taken by HD and standard media while also laying out the benefits of both options.

I couldn't find this particular option within WhatsApp beta, which shouldn't be surprising since WABetaInfo claims it's still under development and not fully ready for beta testing just yet. We expect this feature to make the final cut, though, considering how it would save users from a couple of extra taps, especially if they send a lot of high-res imagery or HD videos to their contacts.