Summary WhatsApp is enhancing Communities by letting admins hide specific groups from view for privacy.

Admins can mark groups as hidden within the community, giving them more control over who can see them.

WhatsApp is also developing a Quick Share alternative to let users easily media and files with people around them.

Communities on WhatsApp have been around for a while now, helping users or organizations with several members to manage their conversations more efficiently. The Meta-owned chat app was recently found working on allowing community members to create and schedule events. Well, WhatsApp is now working on another communities-related attribute, aimed at protecting the privacy of certain groups.

WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.9.27 lets administrators hide specific groups from other community members, as revealed by WABetaInfo. Community group admins should be able to hide a group chat by navigating to the chat info page and scrolling down to find Group permissions. Here, a new option on top named Group visibility has surfaced, accompanied by a toggle to mark it as a Hidden group. This is followed by the rest of the admin controls that are currently available, such as who can edit group settings, send messages, etc.

WABetaInfo points out that while admins will still be able to add or remove groups from the community, they won't have any control over the hidden group unless they're also members of the said group. Unfortunately, the feature doesn't appear to be widely rolling out to the beta testers just yet, even when v2.24.9.27 is installed on their Android smartphone. But given the usefulness of setting up secret chats within large communities, we expect this to eventually reach the stable version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is also working on a Quick Share alternative

Outside of WhatsApp Communities, the chat app continues to build on under-development features like People nearby, a file sharing tool that was first spotted earlier this year. Last week, a revised version of People nearby made it to WhatsApp beta, giving us a good look at what could well be the final design of this new file transfer solution.

Users will be able to send photos, videos, and files to people who are in their vicinity, without sharing personal details like their phone number. It's unclear what led WhatsApp to work on this tool, especially when mobile platforms like Android and iOS already have similar solutions baked into the system.