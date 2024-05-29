Summary WhatsApp is adding a new feature for event reminders in Community groups, with multiple reminder options.

The feature is currently in development and can set reminders 30 min, 2 hours, or 1 day before the event.

While the feature is still under development, it could make its way to the stable version of WhatsApp relatively soon.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world today, and the app is gradually gaining a foothold in the US, too. This means that every little update (even a beta release) gets scrutinized closely, as millions could potentially be impacted by any slight change. In the midst of tweaking existing features, WhatsApp also brings out new ones, as we saw in April with the introduction of events for Community groups. The chat app is now working on a handy feature to complement virtual events, one that we think should've existed right from the start — reminders.

The WhatsApp sleuths at WABetaInfo have found a new option to set reminders for Community events in the app's latest beta. When available, reminders will appear on the event creation page, which currently has just the basic information such as event name, description, date, location, and a toggle to set up a WhatsApp call link.

But in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.12.5, WABetaInfo found a new reminders option on the event creation page. There's also an Allow additional guests toggle which lets people bring one other guest to the event. This option currently doesn't exist on my Android phone running a recent WhatsApp beta, suggesting that its visibility is limited right now.

Never forget an event again

Close

The current event creation page in WhatsApp Communities vs the under-development event reminder toggle

Setting reminders for an event is a fairly basic feature that should've been included right from the start, but WhatsApp users will be glad it's finally on the way. Users will have three reminder options — 30 min before, 2 hours before, and 1 day before — with users being able to choose up to two reminder options. It would be nice to have more reminder options here, but that's probably coming in a future update.

WABetaInfo says this event reminder feature is still under development, explaining why it's not widely visible to all beta testers yet. But given how useful event reminders are, WhatsApp devs likely won't wait too long before pushing this out to the stable version of the chat app.