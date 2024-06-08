Summary Admins of WhatsApp Community groups will soon be able to set a cover photo for upcoming events.

The app is still in the process of developing this feature, so a timeline for its wider release remains uncertain.

WhatsApp has made multiple enhancements to Community events recently, including a handy reminder option.

WhatsApp launched the Communities feature just over two years ago, with the Meta-owned app making numerous tweaks and adjustments to improve its functionality since then. One of the more significant changes to Communities in recent memory is events creation, with a beta version of the app first teasing it last October. We've also come across beta releases that brought some key improvements to Community events this year, including the recently added reminders functionality. We have now stumbled upon a newer version of WhatsApp beta for Android, detailing a minor but useful feature for Community-based events.

While digging through version 2.24.12.26 of WhatsApp beta for Android, the code sleuths at WABetaInfo discovered the ability to set a custom image for an event created inside a Community. As you would expect, this capability will be limited to group admins.

The ability to set a cover photo for Community events is currently unavailable on my Android device, indicating that it's an under-development feature. So we're unable to set a precise timeline for its arrival. Nevertheless, we'd like to see it reaching the stable channel eventually, given that it can bring more personalization to virtual events with your friends and family. Events set up in this fashion also come with other admin options, such as the ability to set a location or a WhatsApp call link to streamline the process.

WhatsApp continues to grind out new features

WhatsApp's upcoming AI profile image generation feature and the new Imagine tab in the attachment menu

There's never a dull day in the world of WhatsApp betas, and this week was no different. We learned that the app is making behind-the-scenes enhancements to the status page, prioritizing the updates' visibility based on a handful of preset factors. Meanwhile, with Meta aggressively pushing AI features across all its platforms, WhatsApp has also seen some key AI-related inclusions in the recent past.

We've known for a while now that the app is working on letting users leverage AI to generate profile pictures. Additionally, WhatsApp was recently testing a new Imagine option in the attachment menu, giving easy access to AI-based image generation features inside a conversation.