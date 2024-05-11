Summary A WhatsApp beta has revealed a refined Channel search feature with categories blending into the search bar as filters.

With these new search bar filters, users can conveniently locate Channels in categories like Business, Entertainment, News, and more.

Recent beta versions of WhatsApp have showcased upgrades to the app's drawing editor and an improved voice call interface.

WhatsApp betas give us an excellent idea about upcoming feature additions. While not all of them make it to the stable version of the app, features that are designed to improve existing functionality generally get the green light. Similarly, we recently came across a WhatsApp beta that revealed work on revamping how people search for new Channels with the help of categories. A follow-up update is now providing additional info on this front.

Related 3 reasons WhatsApp could be your next big social network Sick of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter? WhatsApp might be your next best option

Thanks to the ever-reliable WABetaInfo, we're learning that the recently spotted categories for Channels will also blend into the search bar in the form of filters. This new inclusion was spotted within version 2.24.10.20 of WhatsApp beta for Android. A total of seven categories are available to help you narrow down your search even further, with the results then displaying all the available Channels matching your search in the chosen category.

The addition of these seven categories to refine Channel search was already disclosed in the previous beta release earlier this week. What's new here is the revelation that the categories will also appear in the search bar as filters.

This will no doubt make it easier for people to search for Channels in their favorite categories, with options including Business, Entertainment, Lifestyle, News & Information, Organizations, People, and Sports. To check if this feature is live on your Android smartphone, open the Updates tab, tap the See all button next to the Find channels row, and tap the search bar.

WhatsApp is also working on a couple of other features

Close

The updated drawing editor on WhatsApp (left); A brand-new voice call interface for the top app bar (right)

It's been a relatively busy last couple of days for people who keep track of WhatsApp betas. In addition to the enhanced Channel search function we discussed above, a more recent beta version of the app (v2.24.10.22) has disclosed an under-development drawing editor with some big upgrades, such as new brushes and the addition of 24 preset shades to the color palette.

Furthermore, another beta update earlier this week showed off an all-new voice call UI in the top app bar. The updated bar would facilitate two buttons to mute or end the call, respectively. This will give users the option to quickly perform either of the actions even if they're out of the app. Previously, ending the call or muting the microphone required users to go back to the WhatsApp call UI.