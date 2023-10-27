Summary AI-powered chat support has made its way to WhatsApp beta, allowing for more conversational and quick responses to user queries.

Meta plans to leverage AI across its platforms, including Messenger and Instagram, to enhance user experiences and generate/edit images.

The rollout of additional AI features on WhatsApp is imminent, but concerns about privacy remain, given Meta's history.

AI or artificial intelligence is all around us, with the technology picking up significant steam following the emergence of chatbots last year. Google has its own set of AI tools embedded into Search (albeit in a limited capacity right now), while its answer to ChatGPT is also becoming increasingly powerful with new updates. Similarly, social media juggernaut Meta hasn't been far away from AI and recently announced its own chatbot based on Llama 2, with the company also detailing plans to bundle its AI experiences in different forms across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. We're now getting our first glimpse at how Meta plans to utilize AI within WhatsApp, which continues to be among the most popular messaging apps in the world.

As revealed by WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.23.8, the makers of the chat app seemingly plan to leverage artificial intelligence for user support on the app. In its current form, support is limited to preset automated messages for each user query. But based on the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp support could become more conversational and quick to respond to specific user questions.

Close

This new AI-based chat support window is part of WhatsApp's Contact us page, wherein users can type their query and get a response. Meta notes that the team will get back to the user in a WhatsApp chat and that "some messages may be generated by AI using a secure service from Meta." This updated customer support system resembles the existing one (pictured below), barring the mention of the new AI capabilities.

It's unclear when this updated chat support system will roll out to users outside the beta channel, though we presume it shouldn't take long, as we've seen with a few recent WhatsApp feature additions. More broadly, this signals how Meta could supercharge its products with the use of AI, and we're certain this won't be the last of the AI features to make it to WhatsApp.

Meta did say that it plans to include text-based AI experiences on Messenger and WhatsApp, with Instagram also expected to use AI to generate and edit images. The company has yet to roll out AI experiences across these apps on a larger scale, but based on people's experiences with AI stickers on Messenger, it could be a challenging time for Meta, to say the least.

Speaking of AI stickers, the feature should also inevitably make it to WhatsApp, as revealed by a beta release in August. Aside from the likelihood of AI getting things wrong or generating an inappropriate image, there are also privacy implications involved with data sharing, especially with a company like Meta, which has a sketchy history on the matter.