Summary WhatsApp's latest beta version 2.24.11.17 suggests that WhatsApp is working on a feature that would allow users to generate new profile pictures using AI.

Meta-owned WhatsApp aims to maintain privacy with the new tool, allowing users to use personalized images without uploading personal photos.

Rumors of Instagram AI photo editing tools coming to WhatsApp suggest more innovative updates to enhance the user experience are on the way.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is a household name globally. With more than 2.78 billion users worldwide, it ranks the highest among the best mobile messaging apps. With a constant stream of updates, the application never feels stale, complete with end-to-end encryption, group chats, communities, and channels, WhatsApp is an easy-to-use and reliable messaging platform.

Recently, Meta has been lending a few of its AI features to messaging apps. The social media giant's Meta AI search bar has made its way to WhatsApp, and so have AI-generated stickers, while chatter about Instagram's AI photo editing tools coming to the messaging platform has also caught attention.

Now, as part of the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.24.11.17, the messaging app is reportedly working on adding a new AI feature that takes AI-generated stickers one step further— cue AI-generated profile pictures. Folks at WABetaInfo were able to uncover the feature in the latest beta, and even shared a screenshot of what the tool will look like.

The tool might show up within the pencil/edit tab inside your profile picture settings, or it might have its own tab, similar to Avatars. From the looks of it, the tool will function exactly like stickers, allowing you to describe your desired image to generate it.

A welcome addition that streamlines image generation

Close

It is unclear which exact model WhatsApp will use to generate said images, though it is likely the same one the platform uses for the Meta AI search bar. Although users already have the option to generate images directly from the search bar, they would need to describe the image within a chat with Meta AI, wait for it to be generated, save it, and then upload it as a profile picture. The new tool, however, streamlines the process, eliminating unnecessary steps.

The tool should be beneficial for those looking to maintain privacy by not uploading personal photos, and yet, having the option to use images that reflect their own personality and choice. It is currently unclear when the tool might roll out. We are still waiting for the rumored Instagram AI photo editing tools to come to the messaging app, so we won't hold our breath over it.

In other WhatsApp-related news, the platform is reportedly working on a new option to easily clear out old data to free up space on your device. The tool should allow you to bulk delete downloads such as voice message transcripts with a simple tap.