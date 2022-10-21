WhatsApp continually adds new features, like we just saw with it getting the ability to create and share links to WhatsApp video and voice calls. Since it's owned by Meta, though, sometimes those new additions feel more in service of its parent's goals than anything — and right now, that means all things metaverse. We first learned about WhatsApp’s plans to implement Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars earlier this year, and now they're finally starting to arrive for some beta testers.

WABetaInfo reports that the app's latest beta (v2.22.23.9) has begun allowing testers to actually set up avatars on the platform for the first time. Similar to how your Bitmoji character spawns a new sticker pack for Snapchat and other messaging services, your custom WhatsApp avatar will also generate a new sticker pack usable within the app.

Setting up WhatsApp avatars is fairly straightforward. Beta testers report finding a new option labeled Avatar in the app’s settings. From the sound of things now, the experience still has a few bugs, but that's why we have betas. Once you’re done creating an avatar, there’s oodles of Meta branding everywhere, and you should find several categories of new stickers to choose from. After the avatar is configured, you can revisit the Settings page or the Sticker details page to further edit your avatar.

Since this is all still very early, it's entirely possible the avatar creation or usage workflows could go through some minor changes before they're ready for the world to see. WhatsApp hasn’t specified a timeline for the stable channel rollout, but if you’re eager to try this out now, install the latest WhatsApp beta and hope you get access to the feature — or just stick with Bitmoji for the time being. Those already work with WhatsApp just as well as they do with Snapchat.

Thanks: Armando