Meta, formerly known as Facebook, currently controls a lion’s share of the hot social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, and instant messaging apps like Messenger and WhatsApp. Understandably the boundaries between these platforms are permeable, and features seen on one often make their way to sister apps. For instance, the ability to share WhatsApp status updates to Facebook automatically is now under development.

Not too long ago, Instagram introduced a feature allowing users to share their ephemeral Stories to Facebook without leaving the Instagram app. WABetaInfo reports a similar convenience may soon extend to WhatsApp users as well — once enabled, any new status update you post on WhatsApp will be posted to Facebook by default.

A new Always share to Facebook story toggle in WhatsApp's Settings menu under Status Privacy gives users a choice over whether to implement this new feature or not. It had previously been spotted in development on WhatsApp for iOS, and v2.23.9.13 beta confirms its existence on Android as well.

Reposting status updates from WhatsApp to Facebook has already been possible, but WABetaInfo notes it needed to be done manually each time before this most recent change. Once this toggle goes live, the process should be easy enough to automate — just update your status on WhatsApp and have it mirrored to Facebook.

This should make things much more convenient if you post lots of ephemeral content and spend several minutes a day re-uploading the same things to different social media platforms for maximum reach. However, we worry many people share more personal information on WhatsApp, and thus may not be inclined to post the same content to Facebook for a wider audience. Thankfully, Meta is giving WhatsApp users control of this cross-platform setting instead of forcing it on them by default.