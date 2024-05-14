Summary Social media apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp are getting more expressive with tools like avatars and animated GIFs to enhance the user experience.

WhatsApp's beta testers have spotted new autoplay settings in development for animated chat components.

The new toggle in WhatsApp would allow emoji, stickers, and avatars to animate without user input, with an option to turn off autoplay entirely.

Most of the popular social media apps on Android feature several tools and utilities to streamline expression of your thoughts, such as stickers, avatars, emoji, and animated GIFs. Even then, the implementation varies between apps, with Snapchat being among the first to go all-out, with Avatar-like Bitmoji, and Meta’s WhatsApp catching up just last year. Beta testers just spotted the latter developing additional autoplay settings for animated chat components.

WhatsApp seems poised to become the next most important social media app, even though it is primarily chat-focused, and surprising as it may be, sometimes you need to hit the Play button to trigger the animations in GIFs, stickers, and avatars. The resulting user experience feels clunky and laborious, especially in a time when the likes of Google Messages also feature effortless full-screen reaction effects. WABetaInfo recently spotted an ongoing effort to address this inadequacy hidden in a recent WhatsApp beta update.

Autoplay is on the way

Upon digging through the Settings menu in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.11.4, beta testers spotted a new toggle called Autoplay animated images located under Settings → Chats → Chat Settings. As the name suggests, the feature description underneath clarifies the new option will make emoji, stickers, and Avatars animate as soon as you send or receive them, with no additional user input. The new settings toggle could also help people who prefer using the app with minimal animations and distractions, offering a one-tap setting to turn off autoplay.

It's important to note that GIFs in your conversations will not be affected by this setting once it reaches users. However, this autoplay toggle could prove invaluable considering WhatsApp plans to roll out animated emoji in an upcoming update. For now, both features aren’t available to users installing updates from the Play Store, so we may need to wait some more to discover how they work in tandem.