Summary A new feature is in development that could change the way some users interact with messages.

The feature was spotted in version 2.24.11.13, providing users a way to clear unread notifications when opening the app.

This feature could be helpful for power users that receive tons of messages every day.

WhatsApp is considered by many to be one of the best encrypted messaging apps of 2024. Not only does it pack a great set of features, but the app is constantly updated with something new that consistently elevates the user experience. With that said, it looks like a new feature could be in the pipeline that will drastically improve the user experience for those that receive a lot of messages every day.

If you're someone that gets an enormous number of WhatsApp notifications, and doesn't need to or want to see them daily, there may be a solution on the way that solves this very specific problem. According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will give users more granular control of their incoming notifications, like being able to clear the app's unread message count when it is opened.

Automatically clear notifications with ease

Close

This new feature was discovered in the latest app update that comes in as version 2.24.11.13. This new feature can be found in the Notifications settings of the app, and can be toggled on and off, along with notifications for reactions and high priority notifications. As stated above, when this new setting is engaged, users will have their unread message notifications automatically cleared whenever they open the app.

While most will not have a problem seeing notifications from the app, some power users may find it cumbersome to have to clear these out every time they use the app. So, for a specific set of users, this is going to be a fantastic addition. Furthermore, it will make it easier to identify new messages, since the app will still keep track of unread message counts each time the app is working on the sidelines.

Of course, we don't know when and if this feature will see the light of day as it is currently still in development. But there's a very good chance that it will hit beta at some point, and users will have access to it. If you're currently not in the beta, you can always sign up on the Google Play Store.