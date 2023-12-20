Summary WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows users to share their phone's screen along with audio for immersive communication, enhancing the app's functionality.

The feature is being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android, and it should work alongside the existing screen-sharing feature during video calls.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is also exploring integration between WhatsApp and Instagram, allowing users to link their accounts and enabling cross-posting, which could be convenient for businesses.

WhatsApp is one of the more robust instant messaging services in terms of features, giving it a much-needed edge in a crowded industry. Meta, the parent company behind WhatsApp, is continuously adding new features to improve the app's UI. Now, another one seems to be in the works that could change the way app users share audio and video.

As originally spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that would allow users to collaborate by sharing video and audio for more immersive communication. The option had already been spotted in a beta version of the app for iOS, and it now seems that WhatsApp is also testing the feature out for Android.

Evidence of the feature is present in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.26.18, and it appears it would work with the existing feature rolled out in August that allows you to share your screen while in a video call. While doing so, "audio you play on your device will also be shared with people in your call," according to a screenshot obtained by WABetaInfo. As for why you might want to use the feature, think watch parties — everyone on the call would be able to see and hear the content being screen-shared. However, this feature would not work in voice calls or video chats where the video feed has been disabled by the user.

Source: WABetaInfo

As of late, WhatsApp has been working on several new features behind the scenes to improve functionality, as well as the user experience. For example, it was recently seen testing a redesign that would allow users to post a status update more easily. Two new icons were spotted near the status header, making it simpler to access and create updates. At the time, it was speculated that WhatsApp would move the revamp into beta to begin testing.

Meta also seems to be inching closer toward further integration between WhatsApp and its social media platform, Instagram. Beta testers recently discovered an option that would allow Instagram users to link their account to WhatsApp, enabling cross-posting. Instagram already gives users the option to cross-post content to Facebook, which is also owned by Meta. Currently, the company still seems to be trialing the feature, which has not been made widely public. If it were to launch, it likely wouldn’t be mandatory for users of each app to link their accounts — but the option would certainly be convenient for business owners, for example, who engage in cross-posting.

WhatsApp has become renowned for its wide array of features, as well as its end-to-end encryption. However, it’s worth reminding users that it’s still owned by Meta, which has faced its fair share of scrutiny over privacy and security. If these are factors you value in an instant messaging service, it might be worth considering an alternative. While it’s true that WhatsApp is packed full of features that make more engaging conversations, you can’t put a price tag on privacy — or the peace of mind that comes with it.