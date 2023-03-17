WhatsApp was only known for its ease of use and simplicity until a few years ago, with Telegram, Signal, and others being more popular for their feature set. Thanks to constant updates from Meta over the last few years, this is no longer the case. WhatsApp now packs almost all the useful features that you'd find in any of the best communication apps for Android. Admittedly though, certain parts of WhatsApp's interface look a bit dated and are struggling to keep up with its ever-growing feature list. WhatsApp has now been spotted fixing at least one such UI quirk in its app.

WABetaInfo has discovered WhatsApp is working on redesigning the attachment menu in the latest v2.23.6.17 beta build of its Android app. The new interface first appeared in a beta release of WhatsApp for iPhone at the beginning of the month. It looks like the Meta-owned messaging service is now testing bringing the same interface to its Android app.

2 Images

Close

Left: Current attachment menu in WhatsApp; Right: Redesigned menu

Admittedly, the new interface is not a major revamp compared to the existing design in use on the Android app. It only looks a bit more modern with updated icons. The revamped menu provides more room to include new features that WhatsApp might launch down the line.

Functionality-wise, too, the in-development attachment menu does not bring any changes. It will be a cosmetic upgrade, at least based on its current status in the beta channel.

Like the plethora of other features that WhatsApp is testing in beta, there's no telling when the redesigned chat menu will go live on the stable channel. If you are eager to try it out, consider joining the WhatsApp beta program on the Google Play Store or sideload the latest beta build from APKMirror.