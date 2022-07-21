Moving your WhatsApp chats from one Android handset to another has always been a piece of cake — it's as simple as installing the app on your new phone and hitting a restore button — but if you wish to transfer to an iPhone, it's easier to just part with all your chat history and media. Meta did announce a solution last month, and while it was limited to beta testers, that has now changed with another announcement making it available to everyone.

Anyone with WhatsApp 2.22.7.74 or above installed on Android 5.0+ and WhatsApp 2.22.10.70 or above on iOS 15.5+ can transfer from the former to the latter through an easy-enough procedure. Sure, it isn't as seamless as an Android to Android transfer, but it gets the job done with a small catch — your payment messages and call history will not make the jump.

To get started, connect both phones to the same Wi-Fi network and download Apple's Move to iOS app on the one running Android — and obviously, WhatsApp on the iPhone. Next, open the Move to iOS app and follow the on-screen instructions. A code will then be displayed on the iPhone, which you have to input into the Android device. After you're done with a few more on-screen instructions, open up WhatsApp on your iOS device and log in using the same phone number used on your old device. A new prompt will kick off the download process, after which you'll find your chats waiting for you.

We have cut a few corners with these instructions, so if you're looking for a more detailed guide, you'd want to head to this official help center page. The process looks to have many more steps than an iPhone to Android transfer, but on the bright side, at least you don't need a USB-C to Lightning cable for the job.