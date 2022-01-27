WhatsApp has grabbed an enormous user base over the years, owing to its many features and the fact that it's free to use. In addition to sending messages, the app makes it really easy to share media files with friends. To make this experience even better, the WhatsApp development team is working on a new update for Android phones.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's latest beta release (version 2.22.4.4) shows evidence of changes to how you send media files. As of now, when you press the "camera" button while chatting with someone, and swipe up, the app shows all the recent images and videos on your phone. Finding older media files can be a tricky task from this screen. To do so, you instead need to tap the attachment button and then choose to open the gallery. With the updated functionality, just tapping the "camera" button and swiping up will show you both Recents and Gallery tabs. You can then select single or multiple media files to share.

This feature is still under development, so you won't be able to use it just yet, even on the beta. You can expect to see a working version in the near future, though. WhatsApp is also working on a few more updates, like the ability to import chat history from Android to iOS smartphones and WhatsApp Communities.

