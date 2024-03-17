Summary WhatsApp's latest Android beta brings back the swipeable navigation bar, which made multiple appearances last year.

Despite this change, swipe gestures in the navigation bar may not last long as it goes against Android's navigation bar design guidelines.

Separately, WhatsApp is also working on a prominent search bar on top of the Chats tab for easier access.

WhatsApp introduced a bottom navigation bar to its Android app roughly a year ago to align with the Material Design guidelines. However, this meant that the previous swipeable tabs experience had to go away, although WhatsApp appeared to have a change of heart in June, with swipeable tabs making an appearance in a beta. It didn't take long for the feature to disappear, however, only to make a comeback again in September. WhatsApp then removed support for swipe gestures in subsequent updates, but it looks like the Meta-owned chat app hasn't fully given up on it yet, with the latest beta version marking the reappearance of the swipeable navigation bar.

0:39 Related How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones Setting up a WhatsApp account on multiple phones only takes a few minutes

The discovery was made by WABetaInfo, who claim this change was enabled with version 2.24.7.2 of WhatsApp beta for Android. However, the site says WhatsApp may have flicked the switch with a past beta version of the app, adding that some users on the stable version of the app may also be able to find this new swipe functionality.

Close

Swiping between tabs undoubtedly makes life easier for frequent users of the app as they don't have to tap each tab individually. But considering the Android navigation bar design guidelines, we won't be surprised if WhatsApp developers suddenly decide to pull the plug on this again in the near future.

WhatsApp is also working on a new search bar

Close

WhatsApp's experimentation with design elements continues. The app is also testing a prominent search bar at the top of the chat list. Another WABetaInfo report over the weekend covered this in some detail, with the search bar supposedly appearing with the older v2.24.7.1 release of WhatsApp beta for Android.

As you can see above, this search bar will appear only within the chat list. Moreover, the search icon at the top of the screen is removed, a logical move to avoid redundancy. But we're not sure if this will be the final implementation of the search bar, with WABetaInfo expecting "additional alterations" before it's ready to roll out.